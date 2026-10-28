McCallum Theatre Opens Broadway Season With ‘& Juliet’

The Broadway season opened at the McCallum Theatre Tuesday night with the hit musical “& Juliet,” a comedic reimagining of Shakespeare’s classic love story.

The revisionist jukebox musical explores what might have happened if Juliet had not died alongside Romeo, instead getting the chance to write her own story.

McCallum Theatre leadership says this year’s Broadway season starts earlier and runs later, with performances scheduled from the fall through June.

“We took a chance and we said, you know what? We’re gonna start Broadway in October. We need to serve the full-time residents here,” the theatre’s chief executive said.

The season’s final show will be “Mamma Mia!,” which is scheduled to run into June.

The theatre says the expanded season is designed to bring more Broadway entertainment to year-round residents of the Coachella Valley.

“& Juliet” plays at the McCallum Theatre through Sunday.