Entertainment Report
Patrick Stewart, ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ Actor, Dies at 86
Patrick Stewart, the celebrated British actor known for his roles in “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and the “X-Men” franchise, has died at 86, according to a CNN report published October 29, 2026.
The report says Stewart died at his Los Angeles home Wednesday night following what his spokesperson described as a brief journey with Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.
Stewart became a household name as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” which aired from 1987 to 1994. His portrayal of the thoughtful commander of the USS Enterprise helped make him one of the science fiction franchise’s most recognizable figures. His signature line, “Make it so,” became closely associated with the character.
He later introduced himself to a new generation of moviegoers as Professor Charles Xavier, the mentor and leader of the X-Men, beginning with the 2000 film “X-Men.” He returned to the role in later installments and was also known for voicing Deputy Director Avery Bullock in the animated comedy “American Dad.”
Before his success on screen, Stewart built a respected career in theater. He joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966 and spent years performing in Shakespeare productions, including “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “The Merchant of Venice” and “The Winter’s Tale.”
Born in 1940 in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, Stewart briefly worked as a journalist and furniture salesman before pursuing acting full time. His career eventually spanned more than six decades, earning him acclaim on stage, in television and in film.
In 2010, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Stewart for his services to drama, giving him the title Sir Patrick Stewart. He also earned Olivier Awards for his theater work, including his performance as Claudius in “Hamlet.”
Stewart shared a close friendship with fellow actor Ian McKellen, whom he met while working on “X-Men.” McKellen officiated Stewart’s 2013 wedding to singer-songwriter Sunny Ozell. Stewart had two children with his first wife, Sheila Falconer.
Beyond acting, Stewart spoke publicly about experiencing domestic violence during his childhood and supported organizations working with survivors. He said acting provided an escape and a refuge during difficult years.
His work left a lasting mark on generations of theatergoers, television viewers and movie fans, with Captain Picard and Professor X among his most enduring roles.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 29, 2026
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