Entertainment Report
Druski Signs Multi-Year Netflix Deal, Launching New Comedy Series
Comedian Druski is making the jump from viral internet videos to a new multi-year deal with Netflix.
The comedian has signed a multi-year agreement with the streaming platform, beginning with a new semi-scripted comedy series titled “Collect and Praise,” set to debut next month.
The series is based on Druski's popular character of a greedy megachurch pastor, which he introduced and developed through his internet video shorts.
Actor and comedian Mike Epps will co-star in the project.
Druski has built a massive online following, generating more than one billion views on YouTube. He has also expanded his entertainment career beyond social media, including hosting the BET Awards.
The Netflix agreement marks another step in the comedian's move into mainstream television and scripted entertainment, bringing one of his best-known online characters to a wider audience.
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By: NBC Palm Springs
November 2, 2026
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