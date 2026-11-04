Entertainment Report
Bob Dylan meets Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican
Two well-known figures with the same first name met at the Vatican on Wednesday: American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan and Pope Leo XIV, whose birth name is Robert Prevost.
The two exchanged greetings at the pope's residence.
The meeting brought together the 85-year-old musician, known for songs including “Blowin' in the Wind” and “Knockin' on Heaven's Door,” and the pontiff, who has previously referenced Dylan's work.
Pope Leo XIV quoted Dylan's lyrics in the preface to a book focused on disarmament.
Dylan is currently touring and is scheduled to perform in Rome.
The meeting was not the musician's first encounter with a pope. In 1997, Dylan performed at a church event in Italy attended by Pope John Paul II.
Dylan's music has spanned generations, with his songwriting earning him widespread recognition as one of the most influential artists in modern music.
Wednesday's meeting added another notable moment to the musician's long history of cultural and public appearances.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 4, 2026
Bob DylanPope Leo XIVVaticanRobert PrevostmusicRomeBob Dylan tourPope John Paul IIBlowin in the WindKnockin on Heavens Door
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