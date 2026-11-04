Radio City Rockettes Debut New Tap Dance Number for 101st Christmas Spectacular

The holiday season is officially underway at Radio City Music Hall, where the Radio City Rockettes are debuting a brand-new performance for their 2026 Christmas Spectacular.

The show opens Wednesday, November 4, marking the 101st year of the holiday tradition. This year's production features a new all-tap dance number called "Ring," set to an interpretation of the classic holiday song "Carol of the Bells."

Co-director and co-choreographer Chloé Arnold says the new routine pays tribute to the Rockettes' beginnings as tap dancers.

The production continues to feature the precision and synchronized choreography audiences have come to expect, including the group's signature high kicks, while introducing new elements each year.

Resident director and choreographer Julie Branam says keeping the show fresh and moving forward is an important part of the production.

New technology is also helping bring the performance to life. Following the introduction of immersive sound at Radio City Music Hall last year, each tap shoe now features 74 small microphones to capture the dancers' footwork.

Rockette Danelle Morgan says the sensitive microphones require dancers to perform the choreography with precise timing so audiences can hear every tap clearly.

The production also features new stage-side monitors displaying different camera angles, including overhead views that highlight the dancers' formations.

Rockette Stevie Mack says the new number showcases the dancers' athleticism, versatility and strength, along with a little fun and personality.

The 2026 Christmas Spectacular opens November 4 and runs through January 4 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.