Andrew Scott to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at 2027 Palm Springs Film Awards

Actor Andrew Scott will receive the Desert Palm Achievement Award for Actor at the upcoming Palm Springs International Film Awards in January.

Scott is being recognized for his performance in the 2026 film “Elsinore,” which tells the true story of Scottish actor Ian Charleston during the final year of his life.

The film follows Charleston as he takes on the role of Hamlet at London's National Theatre.

Palm Springs International Film Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi praised Scott's portrayal, saying the actor captures Charleston's resilience and lasting legacy.

Scott is also known for his roles in the television series “Fleabag,” “Sherlock” and “Ripley.”

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place January 7 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.