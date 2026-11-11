Entertainment Report
New Christmas Movies Arrive Early With November's Holiday Releases
Christmas movie season is arriving early this year, with plenty of new holiday entertainment debuting throughout November.
The Roku Channel kicked off the month with the Christmas romantic comedy The Holiday Spark.
For those looking for a little holiday romance, Lucy Hale stars in The 12 Dates of Christmas, arriving on Hulu. The film follows a woman navigating a string of increasingly disappointing dates as she searches for love.
Christmas takes a more action-packed turn with The Holiday Hitman, a story about an assassin hoping to put his dangerous profession aside and enjoy a quiet Christmas with his family. The film is available on digital platforms and video on demand.
One of November's major holiday movie releases is Ebenezer, opening in theaters Friday. Johnny Depp stars in a new interpretation of Charles Dickens' classic A Christmas Carol, featuring the familiar story of a man visited by three spirits.
And Hallmark Channel is continuing its annual Countdown to Christmas with more than 30 original holiday movies. Among them is Mistletoe and Mimosas, premiering Sunday.
From romantic comedies to reimagined Christmas classics, there's no shortage of holiday entertainment arriving before December.
Decking the halls in Hollywood, I'm David Daniel.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 11, 2026
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