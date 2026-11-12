Entertainment Report
Drummer Boy Brings Christmas Music, Revolutionary War History and a Message of Forgiveness
A Christmas carol, the American Revolution and a family divided by war come together in Drummer Boy, a new musical telling a story of courage, freedom and forgiveness.
Manny the Movie Guy takes viewers behind the scenes of the film, which follows a family torn apart by the conflict between brothers fighting for opposing sides of the American Revolution. At the center of the story is a young drummer whose music becomes a reminder that sometimes the greatest act of courage is choosing peace.
The film also explores the personal struggles of those caught up in the war. Melora Hardin plays Rachel, a mother determined to keep her family together despite her sons' opposing loyalties.
Hardin describes Rachel's love for her two sons as deep and instinctive, even as they choose very different paths.
India Brown plays Emmeline, a young woman fighting for freedom from slavery. Brown says Emmeline's journey is an important moral compass throughout the story.
Lucas Leach plays the young drummer boy, whose music carries a message that reaches beyond the battlefield. For Leach, music is a universal language capable of bringing people together.
The film's message of reconciliation also reflects the real-life experience of its co-directors, brothers Ben and Joel Smallbone. The two previously reached a point where they decided they could no longer work together.
But while developing a story centered on forgiveness and reconciliation, the brothers found their own way back to one another. They describe bringing the film to life as a deeply personal experience and one of their greatest achievements.
Ultimately, Drummer Boy offers a holiday message that goes beyond the story of a nation fighting for independence. It asks audiences to consider the meaning of freedom on a personal level — and the courage it takes to love, forgive and find a way forward.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 12, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
An 18-year-old’s life cut short and a search for answers continues. Authorities identified Angel Luna of Desert Hot Springs as the young man killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Calle Rojo in Coachella. No arrest have been made, and investigators are working to identify suspects.
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry! Two weeks until Thanksgiving. What are your plans?
Where do you stand on how cities should handle public notification for neighborhood changes? #therogginreport #laquinta #localnews #explore #nbcpalmsprings
We have all the coverage on today’s Veterans Day Parade in Palm Springs on nbcpalmsprings.com. #nbcpalmsprings #veteransday #fyp #veterans #usa
80 years later, their stories still matter. These remarkable World War II Veterans were featured in our Emmy-winning special report, “80 Years Later: The Coachella Valley’s WWII Legacy.” As a small thank you for sharing their stories, we surprised them with the Emmy. It was an honor to recognize these heroes, all over 100 years old, for their service and sacrifice. To them, and to all who have served, Happy Veteran’s Day.
Chef Richard Blais sets out to cook what he loves to eat. From fast food to working in Michelin star restaurants, he creates traditional dishes with his own unique twist. He’s taken that same approach with his new book: Sauce Life. The book combines his culinary journey with over 70 sauces that range from simple yet delicious to complex crowd pleasers. Signed Copies of Sauce Life are available now at @kestrelkitchenindianwells inside the Indian Wells Golf Resort.
So, Madonna in the Dance Tent… were you expecting that? And who else on this lineup has your attention? 👀 #Coachella2027 #Coachella #Indio #coachellavalley
Who has the BEST cell service in the Coachella Valley? 👀 Which carrier do YOU use, and how’s your service?👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #fyp #nbcpalmsprings
Breakfast for just $1 while helping local families this holiday season! Starting Thursday, Spencer’s Restaurant in Palm Springs is offering ANY breakfast menu item for just $1, with proceeds benefiting DAP Health’s Winter Fest. The annual effort provides food, blankets and toys to families in need across the eastern Coachella Valley. Want to give a little more? The restaurant’s owner will match additional donations up to $10,000! The deal runs from 7:30–10 a.m. through November 22. Reservations are required through OpenTable. Would you take advantage of a $1 breakfast to support a great local cause? #PalmSprings #CoachellaValley #DAPHealth #SpencersRestaurant #WinterFest #SupportLocal
☕️Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Are you a veteran?