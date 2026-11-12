Drummer Boy Brings Christmas Music, Revolutionary War History and a Message of Forgiveness

A Christmas carol, the American Revolution and a family divided by war come together in Drummer Boy, a new musical telling a story of courage, freedom and forgiveness.

Manny the Movie Guy takes viewers behind the scenes of the film, which follows a family torn apart by the conflict between brothers fighting for opposing sides of the American Revolution. At the center of the story is a young drummer whose music becomes a reminder that sometimes the greatest act of courage is choosing peace.

The film also explores the personal struggles of those caught up in the war. Melora Hardin plays Rachel, a mother determined to keep her family together despite her sons' opposing loyalties.

Hardin describes Rachel's love for her two sons as deep and instinctive, even as they choose very different paths.

India Brown plays Emmeline, a young woman fighting for freedom from slavery. Brown says Emmeline's journey is an important moral compass throughout the story.

Lucas Leach plays the young drummer boy, whose music carries a message that reaches beyond the battlefield. For Leach, music is a universal language capable of bringing people together.

The film's message of reconciliation also reflects the real-life experience of its co-directors, brothers Ben and Joel Smallbone. The two previously reached a point where they decided they could no longer work together.

But while developing a story centered on forgiveness and reconciliation, the brothers found their own way back to one another. They describe bringing the film to life as a deeply personal experience and one of their greatest achievements.

Ultimately, Drummer Boy offers a holiday message that goes beyond the story of a nation fighting for independence. It asks audiences to consider the meaning of freedom on a personal level — and the courage it takes to love, forgive and find a way forward.