Longtime Drive-Thru Employee Gets Hollywood Spotlight in New Netflix Documentary

A longtime employee at an iconic Gainesville, Georgia, burger restaurant is getting national attention through a new Netflix documentary.

One Last Order tells the story of Sighle Williams, who spent 37 years working at Mac's Drive-Thru, building relationships with customers and becoming a familiar face in the community.

Restaurant owner Ron DeFilippo says Williams stood out for her ability to remember customers, their orders and the details that made their visits personal.

When Williams retired in 2024, the community turned out in force to celebrate her final day. According to general manager Nick Smith, customers waited more than three hours in line, with the line stretching nearly a mile down the street.

A camera crew was also there to capture the emotional farewell, documenting the laughter and tears as customers and coworkers said goodbye.

The documentary explores Williams' years at the restaurant, including her role as a caregiver to five girls and the personal connections she made with customers.

Her coworkers say Williams took pride in her job and made it her mission to touch people's lives, one order at a time.