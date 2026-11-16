The late Jeannie Cunningham has been honored with the 488th Palm Springs Star in the Humanitarian and Entertainment category.

Cunningham was an internationally acclaimed musician who released seven albums and toured with artists including Lionel Richie, David Crosby, and Ike and Tina Turner.

Her musical career also included composing songs for advertising campaigns and creating music honoring Vietnam veterans and the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Beyond her work in entertainment, Cunningham was known for supporting causes throughout the Coachella Valley, including food assistance programs, youth music initiatives and animal rescues.

Cunningham died in Palm Springs in November 2024 at the age of 68.

The recognition celebrates both her contributions to music and her commitment to giving back to the community.