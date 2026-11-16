Robert Pattinson Officially Named The Next James Bond

Robert Pattinson is the next James Bond. Amazon MGM Studios announced Monday morning that it has chosen the actor to play 007.

Pattinson has had a busy 2026. He starred in “The Odyssey,” “Dune: Part Three,” and other films, and he has also been filming the next Batman movie.

He will now star in the next Bond film, which Denis Villeneuve will direct.

The studio has not yet released the movie’s title, its release date, or any other casting. Amazon MGM Studios says those announcements will come later.