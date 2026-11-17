A familiar face from television will lead this year's Festival of Lights Parade in downtown Palm Springs.

Palm Springs resident and QVC shopping host Alberti Popaj has been named celebrity Grand Marshal of the 34th annual parade.

Popaj will also receive a star on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars during a ceremony scheduled for Friday, December 4, at Downtown Park.

The parade takes place Saturday, December 5, with festivities beginning at 5:45 p.m.

There's a new route this year. The parade will start at Baristo Road and travel north along Palm Canyon Drive to Tachevah Road.

This year's theme is “Desert Dreaming: A Retro Holiday Christmas,” bringing a nostalgic holiday feel to one of the Coachella Valley's most popular seasonal traditions.

For those who can't make it downtown, NBC Palm Springs will broadcast the parade live on television and on its website.