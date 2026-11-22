Netflix Dominates Weekly Streaming Rankings as Love Is Blind Takes the Top Spot

Netflix continues to command a major share of streaming viewership, claiming seven of the top 10 spots in Nielsen's latest weekly streaming rankings.

For the week of November 2 through November 8, 2026, Love Is Blind led all programs with an impressive 691 million viewing minutes, according to Nielsen's Streaming Content Ratings.

Netflix also secured the second and third positions with Nobody Wants This, which generated 559 million viewing minutes, and The Diplomat, with 545 million.

Paramount+ made its presence felt with Tulsa King, landing at No. 4 with 504 million viewing minutes. Disney+ followed at No. 5 with VisionQuest, recording 496 million minutes.

Prime Video also cracked the top 10, with The Terminal List ranking sixth at 476 million viewing minutes.

Rounding out the rankings were Netflix titles Taken: Natalee Holloway at No. 7 with 474 million minutes, The Great British Baking Show at No. 8 with 453 million, Ms. Rachel at No. 9 with 436 million, and Lupin at No. 10 with 316 million viewing minutes.

Nielsen's Top 10 Streaming Programs: November 2–8, 2026

Love Is Blind – Netflix – 691 million minutes Nobody Wants This – Netflix – 559 million minutes The Diplomat – Netflix – 545 million minutes Tulsa King – Paramount+ – 504 million minutes VisionQuest – Disney+ – 496 million minutes The Terminal List – Prime Video – 476 million minutes Taken: Natalee Holloway – Netflix – 474 million minutes The Great British Baking Show – Netflix – 453 million minutes Ms. Rachel – Netflix – 436 million minutes Lupin – Netflix – 316 million minutes

The rankings measure total viewing minutes, rather than the number of individual viewers. Nielsen's streaming figures include viewing through television sets and reflect streaming activity across platforms beyond just the services listed alongside individual programs.

Netflix's seven appearances in this week's top 10 underscore the platform's continued presence across a wide range of streaming programming, from reality television and drama to documentaries and family entertainment.

Source: Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings.