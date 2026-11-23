Amy Poehler is returning to a starring television role for the first time in more than a decade, reuniting with Parks and Recreation co-creator Mike Schur for a new comedy series called Dig.

The series brings Poehler and Schur back together, building on their previous collaboration on the hit NBC comedy.

Poehler said the opportunity felt like getting the gang back together, describing Schur's call as a chance to work with familiar creative partners again.

Dig follows a group of characters brought together by a shared mission, with plenty of deception, intrigue and comedy along the way.

The show's appeal also comes from its ensemble cast and distinct personalities. Poehler praised Schur's ability to develop memorable characters whose individual quirks complement one another.

Cast members also credited Poehler with helping create a positive atmosphere on set. One described her as an ideal camp counselor, saying she would encourage the cast to get moving with jumping jacks or planks when energy started to fade during late-night shoots.

The cast says that sense of camaraderie helped make the production experience especially enjoyable.

With Poehler back in a leading television role and reunited with Schur, Dig brings together a creative team behind one of television's best-known workplace comedies.

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