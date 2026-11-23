Broadway icon Jennifer Holliday brought her legendary voice to Palm Springs last week, kicking off her residency, An Intimate Evening with Jennifer Holliday, at Oscar's Palm Springs.

Holliday is best known for originating the role of Effie White in the Broadway musical Dreamgirls. Her unforgettable performance earned her a Tony Award and helped make the song "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" a Broadway classic.

The residency brings one of Broadway's most celebrated voices to the desert for an intimate performance experience.

For tickets to future performances: oscarspalmsprings.com