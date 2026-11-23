The countdown is on for Marvel's next major superhero film. Marvel Studios has released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, arriving in theaters December 18.

The film introduces Robert Downey Jr. as the villain Doctor Doom and brings together the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four for the first time in Marvel's cinematic history. Heroes from three different Earths must unite to confront a threat that could lead to their extinction.

Chris Evans also returns as Steve Rogers, reuniting with directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously worked with Evans on several Marvel films, including Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel says the story picks up after Steve Rogers' apparent happily-ever-after ending with Peggy Carter, setting the stage for a new chapter in his story.

Watch the final trailer below.

Official Trailer: Avengers: Doomsday – Final Trailer