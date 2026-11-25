Entertainment Report
Andy Taylor, Duran Duran's Original Guitarist Behind 'Rio' and 'The Reflex,' Dies at 65
Andy Taylor, the original guitarist for Duran Duran whose distinctive sound helped define some of the biggest hits of the 1980s, has died at 65.
The band confirmed Taylor's death Wednesday through its official social media accounts, saying he died peacefully at home Monday, surrounded by his family.
Duran Duran frontman Simon Le Bon paid tribute to his longtime bandmate, saying Taylor's death left a tremendous hole in his heart and that he would miss and love him for the rest of his life.
Taylor joined Duran Duran in 1980 after answering an advertisement seeking a guitarist in the British music publication Melody Maker. The group went on to become one of the defining acts of the 1980s, combining new wave, synth-pop and rock with a visual style that became closely associated with the early days of MTV.
His guitar work helped shape songs including “Rio,” “Girls on Film,” “Hungry Like the Wolf” and “The Reflex.” The latter reached No. 1 on both the U.S. and U.K. charts in 1984.
Taylor also formed the side project The Power Station in 1984 with Duran Duran bassist John Taylor and drummer Tony Thompson of Chic. The group scored two Top 10 hits in the United States.
He left Duran Duran in 1986 after years of intense touring and recording, pursuing a solo career and working as a music producer. He later collaborated with artists including Rod Stewart, Steve Jones of the Sex Pistols and Belinda Carlisle.
Taylor reunited with Duran Duran in 2001 for a series of concerts and the 2004 album “Astronaut,” but departed again in 2006.
In November 2022, Taylor revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage four metastatic prostate cancer four years earlier. His treatment prevented him from attending the band's induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame that year.
Beyond his work with Duran Duran, Taylor was a husband and father who continued making music throughout his life.
His guitar sound remains part of the soundtrack of a generation, helping turn Duran Duran into one of the most recognizable bands of the MTV era.
By: NBC Palm Springs
November 25, 2026
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