There is plenty happening in Hollywood, from the return of an award-winning medical drama to a major honor for Mindy Kaling and a new animated film exploring love and loss.

'The Pitt' Sets Season 3 Premiere

The Emmy-winning HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt" is getting ready for another shift. Season 3 is scheduled to premiere January 7, continuing the series' early-January release tradition.

The first two seasons also debuted in January over the past two years.

Mindy Kaling to Receive Entertainment Honor

Writer, director and performer Mindy Kaling is set to receive this year's Equity in Entertainment Award at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Gala.

The award recognizes individuals who help amplify the voices of underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry.

Netflix's 'In Waves' Explores Love and Grief

Love, grief and art come together in "In Waves," an animated film based on a true story.

The critically acclaimed film opens in select theaters Friday, November 27, before making its streaming debut on Netflix December 11.

The film explores the emotional connections between love, loss and the lasting power of art.