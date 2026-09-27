Firebirds Off The Ice Season 2 Episode 1

Firebirds Off the Ice, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, returns for a brand-new season with exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access, player profiles, hockey education, community stories, and everything Firebirds fans need to know.

In the season premiere, host Tim O’Brien looks back at the Firebirds’ impressive 2025–26 playoff run, Plus, meet new Firebird Alexis Bernier, get to know defenseman Tyson Jugnauth in this week’s Player Profile, and go behind the scenes with the Firebirds’ equipment staff to discover everything that goes into keeping a professional hockey team ready for game day.

We’ll also introduce two brand-new segments: Hockey 101, where Tim and Fuego break down the rules of the game, and Behind the Buzzer, giving fans a closer look at the people who help make Firebirds hockey happen.

It’s a new season, a new look, and another year of Firebirds hockey. Welcome back to Firebirds Off the Ice!