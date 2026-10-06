Fix Auto Collision Of The Week 2

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After a car drove through a walkway, damaging Bill’s Pizza, the restaurant appears to have begun repairs and is still open the following day. The neighboring store, Gallivant was also damaged and is closed until Monday. The store has a gofundme page opened for them by a neighboring bookstore to support the cost of the damages. NBC Palm Springs is following the effects of this accident and what this means to the Palm Springs community. #billspizza #palmsprings #continuingcoverage #localnews #coachellavalley