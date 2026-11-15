Firebirds Off The Ice Season 2 Episode 8

Go behind the scenes with the Coachella Valley Firebirds in another exciting episode of Firebirds Off the Ice, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino. This episode features a recap of the team's latest games, captain John Hayden's heartwarming surprise for a young fan battling leukemia, a Hockey 101 lesson on offsides with Fuego, and an exclusive player profile with rookie Alexis Bernier. Plus, discover the creative process behind the team's custom theme-night jerseys and get an inside look at what it takes to bring the Firebirds mascot, Fuego, to life. It's hockey, community, and behind-the-scenes fun all in one!