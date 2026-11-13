Flight Fridays: F4F/FM-2 Wildcat Helped Defend U.S. Navy Aircraft Carriers in World War II

This week's Flight Fridays feature at the Palm Springs Air Museum takes a look at the F4F/FM-2 Wildcat, one of the U.S. Navy's primary fighter aircraft during World War II.

Manufactured by Grumman and General Electric beginning in 1940, the Wildcat earned the nickname “Iron Works” for its rugged construction.

One of its most important innovations was a folding-wing system that allowed aircraft carriers to store nearly twice as many planes.

The Wildcat played a critical role during the first 16 to 18 months of the war in the Pacific, serving as a primary line of defense for U.S. Navy aircraft carriers.

Early in the war, American pilots suffered heavy losses against Japanese fighters as they initially relied on traditional dogfighting tactics. After adapting their approach, including using diving attacks and the defensive maneuver known as the “Thach Weave,” U.S. pilots became more effective against their opponents.

The Thach Weave allowed pilots to protect one another by maneuvering to cover a fellow pilot's tail when threatened.

The Palm Springs Air Museum's Flight Fridays series highlights historic aircraft and their role in aviation and military history.