The Palm Springs Air Museum is putting the spotlight on a piece of World War II aviation history, featuring the TBM Avenger in this week's edition of Flight Fridays.

The Grumman-built attack aircraft, introduced in the early 1940s, was the largest aircraft to operate from aircraft carriers during World War II. One of its most distinctive features is its folding wings, which allowed it to take up less space aboard aircraft carriers.

Another standout feature is its massive bomb bay, designed to carry bombs and early versions of acoustic torpedoes. The aircraft also had a crew that included a tail gunner and a radio operator.

This particular Avenger carries the markings of former President George H.W. Bush, the nation's 41st president. Before entering the White House, Bush served as a Navy lieutenant and flew the aircraft when he was just 20 years old.

The TBM Avenger played an important role in naval aviation during World War II, and its design reflects the demands placed on aircraft operating from carriers during the conflict.

Flight Fridays offers viewers a closer look at historic aircraft and the stories behind them, with new features from the Palm Springs Air Museum each week.

I'm Mark Mester for NBC Palm Springs.