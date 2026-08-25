National Banana Split Day and a Pop Quiz: Test Your Knowledge on August 25

Tuesday, August 25, 2026, offers plenty of reasons to celebrate, from a classic ice cream dessert to national parks and a little music trivia.

It's National Banana Split Day, honoring the familiar dessert made with a banana sliced lengthwise, three scoops of ice cream, syrups, whipped cream, nuts and a cherry on top.

For adults, August 25 is also National Whiskey Sour Day. The classic cocktail combines whiskey, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and egg whites, traditionally garnished with an orange slice and cherry.

The day also marks National Park Service Founders Day. The National Park Service was established in 1916 under President Woodrow Wilson to help preserve and protect the country's national parks.

That connection to parks inspired the day's pop quiz, which focused on the 1972 Chicago hit "Saturday in the Park."

The song includes a reference to an Italian song being sung by an ice cream vendor in New York's Central Park. The choices were "E' Compadre," "O Sole Mio" and "Volare."

The correct answer was "E' Compadre."

The holiday calendar and pop quiz segment was sponsored by One Coachella Valley.