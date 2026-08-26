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Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Luck?
It’s time for another Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, with today’s questions loosely connected to the theme of luck.
The day’s holiday lineup includes National Cherry Popsicle Day, National Toilet Paper Day and National Make Your Own Luck Day.
The hosts joked about the lack of Hallmark cards for National Cherry Popsicle Day before moving on to the history of toilet paper. The first toilet paper sold in a roll reportedly dates back to this date in 1871.
National Make Your Own Luck Day serves as a reminder that good fortune can come from positive actions, preparation and the right mindset rather than pure chance.
That led to two luck-themed questions.
The first focused on Frank Sinatra and the song “Luck Be a Lady.” The song was written for the 1950 musical “Guys and Dolls,” which was adapted into a 1955 film starring Sinatra.
Contestants were given three choices: “Damn Yankees,” “Guys and Dolls” or “On the Town.” The correct answer was “Guys and Dolls.”
The second question focused on the 2005 film “Good Night and Good Luck,” which centers on television journalist Edward R. Murrow’s coverage of Sen. Joseph McCarthy and his unsubstantiated claims about communists in the U.S. government.
The phrase “Good night and good luck” was Murrow’s famous sign-off at the end of his broadcasts.
Contestants had three choices: Edward R. Murrow, Howard K. Smith or Walter Cronkite.
The correct answer was Edward R. Murrow.
From popsicles and toilet paper to Sinatra and one of broadcasting’s most legendary journalists, today’s Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz had a little bit of everything.
Explore: NBCPalmSprings.com, where we are connecting the Valley.
By: Jerry Steffen
August 26, 2026
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