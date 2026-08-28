Bowties, Mice, and Mustachioed Chips: It's Time for Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz

Friday, August 28th, is packed with holidays worth celebrating, and Jerry Steffen broke them all down on this morning's Hashtag Holiday Calendar segment, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

First up, it's National Race Your Mouse Around the Icons Day, a playful nod to that habit of swirling your cursor around your desktop icons while a page loads. It's also International Read Comics in Public Day, a date chosen in honor of Jack Kirby's birthday, the legendary artist behind characters like the Incredible Hulk and the Fantastic Four. Comic fans looking to celebrate can check out a few local spots, including Comic Asylum in Palm Desert, Rated Comics in Palm Springs, and Starbase 505 in Palm Springs.

And finally, it's National Bowtie Day, which explains why Jerry showed up sporting one on set. The accessory dates back to the 17th century, when Croatian mercenaries wore neck scarves to keep their shirt collars together.

To celebrate, Jerry put together two bowtie themed trivia questions for the crew, and now it's your turn to play along at home. Think you know the answers?

1) In 1968, a Simon and Garfunkel ballad about self-discovery hit the radio, featuring the lyrics, "The man in the gabardine suit was a spy. I said, be careful, his bowtie is really a camera." What's the name of the song?

A) America

B) The Dangling Conversation

C) Homeward Bound

2) Pringles introduced its stackable potato chips back in 1968, complete with a logo featuring a mustachioed cartoon character known as Mr. P. Today, that same character sports a bowtie on every can. What color is it?

A) Blue

B) Red

C) Yellow

Watch the full segment above to see how the crew did, and to find out if you got both questions right.



