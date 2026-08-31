Hashtag Trivia
Trail Mix, Memoirs, and a Whole Lot of GORP
Monday, August 31st, is stacked with holidays, and Jerry made sure to celebrate all of them. First up was National Trail Mix Day, the perfect excuse to talk about that lightweight, nutritious snack made of nuts, seeds, and dried fruit. Some people call it GORP, which stands for good old raisins and peanuts, though most trail mix these days sneaks in a handful of M&M's for good measure.
Right alongside it, National Eat Outside Day gave everyone the green light to take their meals outdoors, whether that means a picnic at home or grabbing outdoor seating at a restaurant now that the Valley is finally starting to cool off.
Then there was National We Love Memoirs Day, which set the stage for two rounds of trivia built around some of the best known personal stories out there. Think you know your memoirs? Test your knowledge by watching the attached video to see if the crew got these right.
1) The memoir Dreams from My Father, A Story of Race and Inheritance, includes the passage, "I learned to slip back and forth between my black and white worlds, understanding that each possessed its own language and customs and structures of meaning, convinced that with a bit of transition on my part, the two worlds would eventually cohere." Who wrote this memoir?
A) Barack Obama
B) Lenny Kravitz
C) Meghan Markle
2) Released in 2021, this memoir opens with the passage, "In the beginning, I was after fame and fortune. I thought this would fulfill me. I thought stardom and wealth equated to winning in life, but on the road to becoming a local celeb, I discovered the truth." Which television personality wrote this memoir?
A) Diane Sawyer
B) Katie Couric
C) Thalia Hayden
Want to see if the crew nailed both answers? Watch the full segment above to find out, and be sure to catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar Pop Quiz every weekday morning with Jerry Steffen.
By: NBC Palm Springs
August 31, 2026
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