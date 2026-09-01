Ginger Cats, Love Letters, and a Little Chess, Rook and Roll Into September with Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz

Tuesday, September 1st brings a trio of fun observances. First up is Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, a celebration of those orange-tinted kitties everywhere. Turns out about 80% of ginger cats are male, since the orange gene is carried on the X chromosome, and many of them develop freckles on their noses and lips as they get older.

Next on the calendar is National Letter Writing Day. In a world of quick texts and emails, today is a reminder that putting pen to paper is a lot more personal, something one of the show's own producers took to heart with a handwritten note for Jerry.

Rounding out the day is American Chess Day, honoring the strategy, history, and popularity of the game. And speaking of chess, that theme carries right into today's pop quiz, so put your knowledge to the test with two brain teasers inspired by the game.

1) The 1984 worldwide hit single One Night in Bangkok was written for the concept album, and later musical, Chess, centered on a politically charged world chess championship during the Cold War. The song was composed by Tim Rice along with two members of which group?

A) ABBA

B) Bee Gees

C) Chic

2) Considered America's greatest blues label, Chess Records was established in Chicago in 1950, specializing in blues and R&B music. The label's most popular artist is known for classics like Sweet Little Sixteen, Nadine, and Maybelline. Who is this legendary musician?

A) Buddy Holly

B) Chuck Berry

C) Little Richard

Think you know your chess trivia? Watch the video above to see how the newsroom did and find out the answers for yourself.

Catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz every morning on NBC Palm Springs, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.



