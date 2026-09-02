This isn’t Hashtag Holiday, This is Patrick!

First up, it is National Pierce Your Ears Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the history, culture and personal expression behind ear piercing. Whether you have got a classic lobe piercing or something a little more daring, today is your day to shine.

Coconut lovers, rejoice, because it is also World Coconut Day. This international celebration recognizes the importance of coconuts, which pack healthy fats and fiber into every bite. Just be careful cracking into a raw one.

And in true Bikini Bottom fashion, today also happens to be National No Patrick Day, inspired by the SpongeBob SquarePants episode where Patrick Star gets left behind. In honor of the holiday, this segment's pop quiz theme takes a Patrick turn, with two brain teasing questions to test your pop culture knowledge.





1) One of Patrick Swayze's most iconic roles came in the 1990 supernatural romance film Ghost, where he played a banker who is murdered and returns as a spirit to protect his girlfriend. What was Swayze's character's name in Ghost?

A) Johnny Castle

B) James Dalton

C) Sam Wheat

2) The Doobie Brothers, a rock band out of San Jose, landed well over a dozen songs on Billboard's Top 40 during the 70s and 80s. Their first chart topping single was 1975's Blackwater. Which Doobie Brother with the first name Patrick wrote and sang lead vocals on that track?

A) Patrick Mraz

B) Patrick Simmons

C) Patrick Travers

Think you have got the answers locked in? Watch the segment above to see if your Patrick knowledge holds up, and catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz weekday mornings on NBC Palm Springs.



