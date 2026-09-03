Thursday's Hashtag Holiday Calendar Has The Coachella Valley Feeling Punny

Thursday, September 3rd is stacked with national holidays, and Jerry Steffen walked through them on this morning's Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by Visit Greater Palm Springs.

First up was National Skyscraper Day, which had the crew wondering if the Coachella Valley even has a skyscraper to call its own, landing on one of the local casinos as the closest thing to a contender. From there, the segment moved to National Welsh Rarebit Day, described as hot cheese sauce poured over toasted bread and broiled until bubbly, with a nod to the fact that Stouffer's makes a version for anyone curious enough to try it at home.

National Baby Back Ribs Day came with a twist. While most people's minds jump straight to Chili's, the holiday is actually sponsored by Tony Roma's.

The segment closed out with National Bowling League Day, and Steffen came prepared with two multiple choice questions to test how well viewers know their bowling trivia. Here they are, but no spoilers, you'll have to watch the video to find out if you got them right.

The 2004 Billboard Top 40 single "1985" describes a middle aged woman who longs for her past and reflects on how much pop culture has changed since the 80s. Which band scored a hit with this song?

A) Bowling for Salami

B) Bowling for Soup

C) Bowling for Sushi

In the 1996 sports comedy Kingpin, which actor plays bowling prodigy Roy Munson, a character whose career is cut short after he loses a hand in a ball return?

A) Adam Sandler

B) Chris Farley

C) Woody Harrelson

Think you know the answers? Watch the full segment above to see if you called it right alongside the crew.



