Manny Goes Two for Two on a Very Spicy Hashtag Holiday Calendar

Friday, September 4th brought a stacked lineup of holidays to the Hashtag Holiday Calendar, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, and today's edition had a theme running through it. National Lazy Moms Day kicked things off, encouraging families to give hardworking moms a break from cooking, cleaning, laundry, and carpool duty for the day. National Eat an Extra Dessert Day followed, and the segment's answer to how to celebrate was simple, just have dessert first, then a meal, then dessert again.

Then came World Sexual Health Day, and that set up the theme for today's Pop Quiz, which came with two questions instead of the usual one, both tied to sexual health history and music.

Jerry put Manny on the spot to see if he could keep his winning streak alive, and Manny came in confident, aiming for back to back wins on the segment.

1) Born in Hoboken, New Jersey, this American sexologist founded the Institute for Sex Research at Indiana University and is best known for writing Sexual Behavior in the Human Male in 1948 and Sexual Behavior in the Human Female in 1953. Who is this sexologist?

A) Alfred Kinsey

B) Ruth Westheimer

C) Virginia Johnson

2) After his break with Motown in 1982, this Washington, D.C. native signed with Columbia Records, where he scored a worldwide hit with Sexual Healing. The million selling single earned two Grammys the following year for Best Male R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Instrumental Performance. Which artist recorded Sexual Healing?

A) Marvin Gaye

B) Smokey Robinson

C) Stevie Wonder

Catch the full segment above to see how you fared and if Manny kept their streak alive!



