Hashtag Holiday Calendar: Beer, Postmen, and a Whole Lot of Feel the Love

This Labor Day Monday brought a full slate of quirky holidays to Hashtag Holiday Calendar, along with a new round of Pop Quiz to test viewers' knowledge.

Weatherman Jerry Steffen kicked off the segment by walking through Monday, September 7, starting with National Feel the Love Day, a day meant for sharing kindness, gratitude, and affection with everyone in your life, including pets. From there, the calendar rolled into National Beer Lovers Day, a nod to the history and craft behind a good brew, even if most people are just cracking one open and enjoying it.

The segment also highlighted a lesser known observance, Neither Snow Nor Rain Day, which traces back to the old United States Postal Service creed. The famous line, promising that neither snow, rain, heat, nor gloom of night would stop mail carriers from completing their rounds, inspired the holiday's name and gave the show its theme for the day's Pop Quiz.

1) The song "Please Mr. Postman" was a chart topping single in 1961 for the Motown group The Marvelettes. Thirteen years later, it became a number one hit again when this duet released their own version in 1974. Which duet was it?

A) The Carpenters

B) The Everly Brothers

C) Simon & Garfunkel

2) The lowest numbered United States zip code is 00501, assigned to the Internal Revenue Service building in Holtsville, New York. On the other end of the spectrum, the highest numbered zip code, 99950, belongs to which city?

A) Kalaupapa, Hawaii

B) Ketchikan, Alaska

C) Yontucket, California

Catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz with Jerry Steffen weekday mornings, and don't forget to watch the full segment above to see who nailed both answers.



