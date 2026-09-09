Wonderful Weirdos, Sudoku Squares, and a Slice of California History

Wednesday, September 9th, is stacked with fun holidays and a little California pride, so let's break it down.

Today is Wonderful Weirdos Day, a day dedicated to embracing your quirks and letting your unique side shine. Whether that means breaking out a bold outfit, rocking some unexpected colors, or finally sharing that hobby you have kept under wraps, today is the day to let your freak flag fly.

It is also International Sudoku Day, celebrating the classic logic based number puzzle where players fill a 9x9 grid so that every row, column, and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 through 9. And yes, the date lines up perfectly, since September 9th gives us that nine by nine connection.

Rounding out the day is California Admission Day, marking the moment California officially became the 31st state in the union back in 1850.

With California on the brain, Jerry served up two multiple choice questions with a rock and roll twist and a geography twist. Think you know your music trivia and your maps? Test yourself with the questions below, then watch the segment to see if you got them right.

1: The 2006 Red Hot Hot Chili Peppers hit "Californication" tells the story of a young woman named Dani and name drops several states throughout its lyrics. Which set of states does NOT appear in the song?

A) Colorado, Ohio, and Wyoming

B) Indiana, Minnesota, and North Dakota

C) Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana

2: The Gulf of California is a 62,000 square mile body of water that separates the Baja California Peninsula from the Mexican mainland. What is another name for this waterway?

A) The Baja Bay

B) The Colorado Delta

C) The Sea of Cortez

Think you nailed both? Watch the full Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz segment above to find out if your answers hold up, and do not forget to celebrate California Day in your own weird and wonderful way today.



