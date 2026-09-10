Deck the Halls with Trivia, It's Time for Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz

Thursday, September 10th, comes with a few quirky holidays on the calendar. It's Blame It on the Large Hadron Collider Day, a lighthearted nod to the joke that the famed particle accelerator might be responsible for your missing remote control or that one sock that never comes back from the laundry. It's also National TV Dinner Day, marking the debut of the frozen meal back in 1953, complete with turkey, dressing, peas, and sweet potatoes. And finally, it's National Swap Ideas Day, a holiday built around teamwork and sharing a good idea when you've got one.

Speaking of ideas, today's pop quiz runs with the theme, serving up two questions built around "idea" themed pop culture. Think you know your music and movies? Test your knowledge by watching the attached video for the answers.

1) One of the biggest selling albums of 2013 was a collection of songs titled Guts. The album topped the charts in 15 countries, including the United States, and spawned hit singles like Vampire, Get Him Back, and Bad Idea. Name the recording artist behind this album.

A) Halsey

B) Olivia Rodrigo

C) Sabrina Carpenter

2) Amazon Prime's most popular film worldwide in 2024 was the American romantic comedy drama The Idea of You. The movie follows the love story between a single mother and the lead singer of a popular boy band, who meet backstage at the Coachella Music Festival. Name the actress who plays the smitten mom, Celine Dion Marchand.

A) Anne Hathaway

B) Reese Witherspoon

C) Zendaya

Catch the full segment, including the reveal, in the video above, and tune in for more Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz fun with Jerry Steffen on NBC Palm Springs.



