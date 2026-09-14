Gobstoppers, Hoagies, and a Whole Lot of Quiet

Monday, September 14th, is packed with quirky holidays. It's National Gobstopper Day, celebrating the giant jawbreaker candy made through a process called hot panning, where layer after layer of liquid sugar and flavor is added to a core, so the candy slowly changes color and flavor the longer you have it in your mouth. It's also National Eat a Hoagie Day, honoring the long sandwich loaded with meats, cheeses, veggies, sauces and seasonings, also known as a sub, grinder, hero, or torpedo depending on where you're from.

And since it's the second Wednesday of September, it's also National Quiet Day, a reminder to step away from the noise of everyday life and give your mind a little peace every once in a while.

With quiet as the theme, Jerry brought two movie and music questions to test how much viewers really know.

First up, a question about the 2018 post-apocalyptic horror film "A Quiet Place," which follows a family surviving in a world stalked by blind, sound-hunting extraterrestrials. The film's on-screen parents, Evelyn and Lee Abbott, are played by a real-life acting couple. Can you name them?

A. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

B. Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

C. Kristen Dunst and Jesse Plemons

2) Then Jerry turned to music with a question about L.A. glam rock band Quiet Riot, whose only Billboard Top 40 hit was actually a 1983 cover of a song that topped the charts in the United Kingdom a decade earlier for the band Slade. Do you know the tune that hit big for both bands?

A. Ballroom Blitz

B. Cum on Feel The Noize

C. Rebel Rebel

Think you know the answers? Watch the video above to find out if you got them right, and catch a new round of Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz with Jerry Steffen tomorrow.