Little Tongues and Big Thank Yous on Hashtag Holiday

Tuesday, September 15 is stacked with holidays you probably didn't know existed, and Jerry broke them down during this morning's newscast with a little quiz to test the crew, and you, along the way.

First up is National Linguini Day. Linguine is a flat, narrow pasta, thinner than fettuccine but wider than spaghetti, so it sits right in the middle.

Next is National Double Cheeseburger Day. National Hamburger Day already happened back on May 28th, and National Cheeseburger Day is coming up this Friday, but today calls for doubling up on both the beef patties and the cheese.

Rounding out the list is National Thank You Day, a day built around showing appreciation through a note, a gift, or just a simple verbal thanks. Jerry used the moment to thank the control room crew, Nick, Rico and Harrison, along with viewers at home.

That thank you theme carried into the quiz, where the control room jumped in to guess along, and got tripped up more than once.

Think you know your holiday trivia? Test yourself with the questions below, then watch the attached video to see how Jerry and the crew did.

1) The song "Thanks for the Memories" first reached the public in the 1938 musical comedy film The Big Broadcast of 1938. Its lyrics changed with nearly every performance over the decades, but it became the signature tune for which actor-comedian?

A. Bob Hope

B. George Burns

C. Lucille Ball

2) This late night TV comic has spent years delivering sarcastic gratitude through a recurring bit called "Thank You Notes," pretending to ponder deep thoughts before writing out humorous, backhanded thanks. Which comic is known for the segment?

A. Jimmy Fallon

B. Jimmy Kimmel

C. Seth Meyers

Watch the full segment above to see if you got both right, and catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz with Jerry Steffen every weekday morning on NBC Palm Springs.



