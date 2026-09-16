Play-Doh, Rocks, and Ink: Jerry Steffen Puts the Newsroom's Knowledge to the Test

Wednesday, September 16th, brought a stacked lineup of unofficial holidays, including National Play-Doh Day.

The calendar also called out National Collect Rocks Day, giving rock hounds across the Coachella Valley their moment to shine, along with National Tattoo Story Day, a day dedicated to sharing the meaning behind your ink.

Since tattoos were the theme, Jerry brought two celebrity trivia questions to the desk, both tied to real ink with real stories behind them. Test your own knowledge with the questions below, then watch the video to see who got it right and who did not.

Question 1: In 2016, this actor became a super sibling when he debuted an arm tattoo reading "Hello Beanie" as a tribute to his younger sister and actress Beanie Feldstein. Which of these actors has this tattoo on his left forearm?

A) Ben Stiller

B) Jonah Hill

C) Seth Rogen

Question 2: This singer has a tattoo of a bee behind her left ear in tribute to the victims who were killed or injured during the 2017 terrorist attack at her scheduled performance in Manchester, England. The bee is a well known symbol of the city. Which of these performers has that tattoo?

A) Ariana Grande

B) Beyonce

C) Doja Cat

Think you know your celebrity tattoo trivia better than the morning show crew did? Watch the attached video to find out if you would have walked away with a perfect score, and to hear the full rundown of today's wackiest unofficial holidays.