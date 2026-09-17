'Tis The Season For Shuffleboard, Country Hits And A Prince Sing-Along

Turns out Hallmark doesn't make a card for everything. Today's lineup of lesser known holidays kicks off with National Table Shuffleboard Day, celebrating the long, narrow table game played with a sandy surface and two sets of sliding pucks. The crew even shared a throwback photo from a match a couple years back, and the final score is still being disputed.

Next up is National Country Music Day, marked each year on the birthday of early country pioneer Hank Williams Sr. It's also a good excuse to check out some newer country hits, especially with Ella Langley's chart topping run continuing to make waves in the genre.

Rounding out the holidays is Time's Up Day, which sounds a little intense but is actually meant to encourage people to resolve old disagreements and mend strained relationships. Fitting, since today's pop quiz has a time themed double feature.

Think you know your time bending movies and one hit wonder lyrics? Test your knowledge by watching the video above, then see how you stack up against the crew.

1) In Time is a 2011 dystopian sci-fi thriller where everyone has a countdown clock on their forearm showing exactly how much time they have left to live. Which actor plays the film's protagonist, Will Salas?

A) Justin Timberlake

B) Mark Wahlberg

C) Will Smith

2) Prince's classic 1999 is one of the most famous time themed songs ever recorded, complete with the iconic hook about partying like it's 1999. According to the lyrics, what was Prince doing when he wrote the song?

A) Dreamin'

B) Jammin'

C) Lovin'

Catch Jerry Steffen and the morning crew every weekday for more holiday trivia and pop quiz fun.



