Headline: Deck the Halls with Trivia: It's National Respect Day on Pop Quiz

Friday, September 18th, is stacked with quirky holidays, and Jerry Steffen has the full rundown. National Rice Krispie Treat Day kicks things off, honoring the crispy, marshmallowy dessert that two home economics employees invented back in 1939 as a fundraiser for a Campfire Girls group. It's also National First Love Day, a day the internet suggests is for reaching out to an old flame or even writing them a poem, though Jerry has some thoughts on how that could go over with a current partner.

Rounding out the holiday trio is National Respect Day, a day dedicated to dignity, inclusive spaces, and cutting down on bullying and prejudice. That theme carries straight into today's Pop Quiz, where both questions circle back to the word "respect.”

Think you know your comedy legends and your Motown history? Test your knowledge by watching the attached video to see if you can answer both questions before the reveal.

1) This legendary stand-up comedian's catchphrase was "I get no respect, no respect at all," always followed by a self-deprecating one-liner. Name this comedic performer.

A) Don Rickles

B) Henny Youngman

C) Rodney Dangerfield

2) Just months after Otis Redding recorded his composition "Respect" in 1965, Aretha Franklin made the song her own, changing some of the lyrics and adding her own spelling of the title. Beyond spelling out R-E-S-P-E-C-T, Aretha also ad-libbed a three-letter acronym into the song. What letters did she add?

A) A-E-T-A

B) I-O-U

C) T-C-B

Catch Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz weekday mornings on NBC Palm Springs, and watch the video above to see if you got both answers right.



