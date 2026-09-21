Monday's Calendar Comes with a Pause, a Putt, and a Whole Lot of Pecans

Monday, September 21st, brought a busy lineup of holidays, starting with National Miniature Golf Day, celebrating the tiny sport whose earliest documented course dates back to 1916 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. The day also honors National Pecan Cookie Day, a sweet nod to buttery, nutty baked treats, along with Pause World Day, which lines up with the United Nations International Day of Peace and encourages everyone to take a meditative minute of silence at noon, right along with the rest of their time zone.

With pausing as the theme of the day, Monday's pop quiz served up two questions built entirely around the word "pause," testing the newsroom's knowledge of everything from tech symbols to Broadway history.

1) Media control systems are commonly found on software and physical media players, including remote controls and media keyboards. Which of these media control symbols represents a pause in operation?

A) ⏹

B) ⏸

C) ⏺ 2) A famous line from a 1966 easy listening chart topping tune describes fighting "for the right without question or pause" and marching "into hell for a heavenly cause." The song was written for a 1965 Broadway musical. Which show is it from?

A) Cabaret

B) Fiddler on the Roof

C) Man of La Mancha

Think you know your remote control symbols and your Broadway classics better than the NBC Palm Springs morning crew? Watch the attached video to see how the newsroom answered, and test your own knowledge along the way.



