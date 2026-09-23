Hashtag Trivia
Teal Me Something Good: Pot Pies, Sign Language and a Pop Quiz That Laid an Egg
Wednesday mornings don't get much more colorful than this. Our weatherman Jerry Steffen rolled out another edition of the Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, and this time the color of the day was teal.
Wednesday, September 23, 2026, is the International Day of Sign Language, which marks the founding of the World Federation of the Deaf on this date back in 1951. The day hits close to home for Jerry, whose aunt was born deaf. He showed off a few signs he picked up growing up, including mom, dad, boy, girl and, most important of all, I love you.
It's also National Great American Pot Pie Day. The supermarket pot pie was brought to freezer aisles by Marie Callender, whose frozen food company turned the veggie and meat classic into an easy little treat. The anchor desk admitted they had no idea she was behind it, though everyone agreed they had eaten their fair share.
Rounding out the calendar is National Teal Talk Day. Every September 23, people are encouraged to wear teal in support of ovarian cancer awareness. Both Jerry and Thalia came dressed for the occasion, and Rico even had a little teal on his hat. To learn more, visit ovarian.org.
That brings us to today's pop quiz, where teal was the key word. Think you know your stuff? Here are the questions.
1) While technically not teal, the Miami Dolphins use a shade of aqua as one of their official team colors, and the Philadelphia Eagles come close with what they call midnight green. Which is the only NFL franchise that officially lists one of its colors as teal?
A) Carolina Panthers
B) Jacksonville Jaguars
C) Los Angeles Chargers
2) These particular eggs typically have a teal color because of a pigment called biliverdin, which is added to the shell as the female bird lays her eggs. The color isn't related to diet at all, instead it comes from broken down red blood cells in the mother's body. Which of these birds lays teal colored eggs?
A) Cardinal
B) Osprey
C) Robin
The control room crew played along, with Nick, Harrison and Rico all throwing up their best guesses, and one of them walked away the winner for the day. As for who got it right, and whether anyone laid an egg of their own, you'll have to watch the video above to find out.
Test your knowledge, then check your answers against the crew's. Tune in to NBC Palm Springs weekday mornings for more from the Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 23, 2026
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