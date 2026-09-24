Squishies, Horchata and a Punctuation Pop Quiz: Thursday's Holidays Are a Sweet Mix

Thursday's Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, started with a quick look back at Wednesday's autumn kickoff.

Thursday, Sept. 24, is the Festival of the Latest Novelties. The day celebrates strange gadgets, weird fads and unusual products that are mostly useless in a practical sense but still fun to have around. The crew marked the occasion with squishies, the soft, squeezable toys that kids everywhere can't seem to get enough of. Some come shaped like dumplings with a surprise inside, others look like cheese, and Jerry even got his very own baby squishy. They may not do much, though they do double as a stress reliever, much like the stress balls of years past.

Thursday is also National Horchata Day, a nod to the sweet, creamy drink traditionally made from soaked white rice blended with water, cinnamon and sugar.

Last but not least, it's National Punctuation Day, a day meant to raise awareness about proper grammar, clear writing and the power of a well placed punctuation mark. The crew admitted their own habits could use some work, with one confessing to a serious love of ellipses and another to a fondness for dashes.

Punctuation was also the theme of Thursday's pop quiz. Think you know the answers? Take your best guess, then watch the video to see how you did and how the control room fared.

1) During the early 1970s, this rock band placed two similar sounding song titles inside Billboard's Top 10. "Who'll Stop the Rain" was an anti Vietnam War plea, while "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" was written about the band's impending breakup. Which band recorded these songs?

A. The Allman Brothers Band

B. Creedence Clearwater Revival

C. The Doors

2) The 1968 novel MASH by Richard Hooker follows three Army doctors at a fictional U.S. mobile army surgical hospital in South Korea during the Korean War. When the book became a film in 1970, a punctuation mark was added between each letter of the title as a marketing move to make it stand out visually. Which punctuation mark was used?

A. A dot

B. A plus sign

C. An asterisk

Watch the video above to find out if you got them right. Happy National Punctuation Day, and go grab yourself a squishy.



