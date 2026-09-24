Hashtag Trivia
Squishies, Horchata and a Punctuation Pop Quiz: Thursday's Holidays Are a Sweet Mix
Thursday's Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, started with a quick look back at Wednesday's autumn kickoff.
Thursday, Sept. 24, is the Festival of the Latest Novelties. The day celebrates strange gadgets, weird fads and unusual products that are mostly useless in a practical sense but still fun to have around. The crew marked the occasion with squishies, the soft, squeezable toys that kids everywhere can't seem to get enough of. Some come shaped like dumplings with a surprise inside, others look like cheese, and Jerry even got his very own baby squishy. They may not do much, though they do double as a stress reliever, much like the stress balls of years past.
Thursday is also National Horchata Day, a nod to the sweet, creamy drink traditionally made from soaked white rice blended with water, cinnamon and sugar.
Last but not least, it's National Punctuation Day, a day meant to raise awareness about proper grammar, clear writing and the power of a well placed punctuation mark. The crew admitted their own habits could use some work, with one confessing to a serious love of ellipses and another to a fondness for dashes.
Punctuation was also the theme of Thursday's pop quiz. Think you know the answers? Take your best guess, then watch the video to see how you did and how the control room fared.
1) During the early 1970s, this rock band placed two similar sounding song titles inside Billboard's Top 10. "Who'll Stop the Rain" was an anti Vietnam War plea, while "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" was written about the band's impending breakup. Which band recorded these songs?
A. The Allman Brothers Band
B. Creedence Clearwater Revival
C. The Doors
2) The 1968 novel MASH by Richard Hooker follows three Army doctors at a fictional U.S. mobile army surgical hospital in South Korea during the Korean War. When the book became a film in 1970, a punctuation mark was added between each letter of the title as a marketing move to make it stand out visually. Which punctuation mark was used?
A. A dot
B. A plus sign
C. An asterisk
Watch the video above to find out if you got them right. Happy National Punctuation Day, and go grab yourself a squishy.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 24, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry
Tim O’Brien at the Coachella Valley Firebirds training camp!!
BREAKING NEWS 🚨: Murder Suspect Vicky Kim has made a court appearance for the first time in almost two weeks amidst medical delays and two refusals. Today she plead NOT GUILTY to all charges of killing her husband. She is set to appear October 7th for her preliminary hearing. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com for more information on this case. #breakingnews #courtnews #vickykim #coachellavalley #760
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Did you catch the bug that’s going around?
Talking With Thalia: GLP-1 medications have become a popular tool for weight loss, but what you eat while taking them matters, too. Local dietitian Jessica Brantley Lopez shares the importance of protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber and hydration, along with why smaller, more frequent meals may help manage side effects and support healthy weight loss. Jessica also opens up about her own experience with GLP-1 medication and how it changed her approach to helping others. Talking With Thalia is sponsored by DAP Health. Watch the full conversation at NBCPalmSprings.com. #TalkingWithThalia #DAPHealth #GLP1 #WeightLoss #Nutrition Dietitian HealthToday CoachellaValley PalmSprings NBCPalmSprings
Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery are one step closer to completing their $110 billion merger after a coalition of 12 state attorneys general reached a settlement with Paramount. The settlement resolves the states’ antitrust lawsuit, though it still requires court approval. The agreement includes commitments involving film production, workers and editorial independence for CNN and CBS News. California AG CNN’s Brian Stelter reports. #Paramount #WarnerBrosDiscovery #ParamountMerger #CNN #Hollywood #Media #Merger #Entertainment
A high-speed police chase in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, came to a dramatic end when the vehicle plunged into Lake Como. Dashcam video released by police shows the pursuit before the car crashes into the water. Four people inside the vehicle were pulled from the lake with no serious injuries reported. Police say the driver was charged with reckless driving. Watch the video and get more at NBCPalmSprings.com.
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Don’t sweat the small stuff!
As fall approaches, it’s time to start thinking about your annual flu shot. The CDC recommends flu vaccination every season for nearly everyone 6 months and older, and September or October is generally the ideal time for most people to get vaccinated. The 2026-27 flu vaccines have been updated to target the strains expected to circulate this season. There’s also a new option this year: Moderna’s mFLUSIVA, the first FDA-approved mRNA flu vaccine, for adults 50 and older. Talk with your health care provider about which flu vaccine is right for you and make a plan to get vaccinated this fall. Learn more about DAP Health at DAPHealth.org. #FluSeason #FluShot #FluVaccine #DAPHealth #CoachellaValley #PalmSprings #Health #Wellness #NBCPalmSprings
Murder Suspect Vicky Kim was set to appear in court at the Larson Justice Center today following her recent medical clearance to appear in court, but refused. However, she may be forced to appear should she refuse again. Stay tuned with NBC Palm Springs as we follow the latest developments of this case #VickyKim #arraignment #courtupdate #riversidecounty