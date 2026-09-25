Hashtag Trivia
Hello Dolly, Hello Pop Quiz: Jerry Steffen Works 9 to 5 on Friday's Holiday Calendar
Friday, September 25 is Dolly Parton Day, and the date is no accident. Cities have declared the day in her honor, including here in California, and the timing is a clever nod to one of her biggest hits. Say the date out loud as numbers, 9/25, and you've got 9 to 5. The day celebrates not only her musical mastery, but her philanthropy and big heart, too.
It's also National One Hit Wonder Day, a day to celebrate the recording artists who scored just one hit song. Billboard keeps a list of the top one hit wonders of all time in the United States, and the crew had plenty of opinions about what belongs on it.
Rounding out the calendar, it's National Math Storytelling Day, a day to turn abstract numbers and formulas into engaging stories, logic puzzles, patterns and games. That meant this week's pop quiz came with a numbers theme, much to the dismay of a few people in the studio.
Think you can solve it? Here are this week's questions.
1) Chicago scored three dozen Billboard Top 40 songs, and one of the first was the 1970 top 10 hit 25 or 6 to 4. The band's keyboardist and the song's composer, Robert Lamm, has said he wrote it about trying to write a song. So what does the title 25 or 6 to 4 actually refer to?
A) Billboard chart positions
B) The time of day
C) A variety of illicit drugs
2) In the international comedy science fiction franchise The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, a group of hyperintelligent beings builds a massive supercomputer named Deep Thought. After 7.5 million years of calculating, Deep Thought finally reveals the answer to the question, what is the meaning of life? What is its answer?
A) 4
B) 42
C) 40-34
The crew was split on at least one of these, and not everyone was feeling confident about the math. Think you know the answers? Test your knowledge and watch the video above to find out how the NBC Palm Springs team did.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 25, 2026
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