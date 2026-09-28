Hashtag Trivia
Stupid Is as Stupid Does? Test Your Smarts on National Ask a Stupid Question Day
Mondays are a lot easier with a pop quiz, and this week's edition of Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, had NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen flipping the calendar to some truly sweet and silly celebrations.
Monday, Sept. 28 is National Strawberry Cream Pie Day, though the timing is a bit of a head scratcher since strawberries are well past their peak this time of year. You might still find a few, just maybe skip the fuzzy ones hiding in the back of the fridge.
It's also National Read a Child a Book You Like Day, so parents get to play dealer's choice at bedtime tonight and pick a personal favorite.
The big one, however, is National Ask a Stupid Question Day. Jerry says it's a great day for kids who usually sit quietly in the back of the classroom to finally speak up, since no question is off limits. In honor of the occasion, both of this morning's quiz questions had "stupid" written all over them.
Think you know your movies and music? Give these a try before watching the video.
1) One of the most famous lines in modern movie history is "stupid is as stupid does," meaning you are defined by your behavior. In which 1990s film does the main character say it?
A) Dumb and Dumber
B) Forrest Gump
C) Idiocracy
2) Shortly after its release last June, the album You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love became a worldwide multiplatinum hit. It spawned several singles, including Stupid Song, written about someone stuck in an unhappy relationship and overcome by longing and obsession. Which artist is behind it?
A) Gracie Abrams
B) Holly Humberstone
C) Olivia Rodrigo
Watch the video above to find out the answers and see if you can match their score.
By: NBC Palm Springs
September 28, 2026
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