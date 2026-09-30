Get Your Mud On: Gum, Cider and a Muddy Pop Quiz Close Out September

September is going out with a pop, a sip and a splash of mud. On the last day of the month, NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen took viewers through the Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley, and Wednesday's lineup had a little something for everyone.

First up is National Chewing Gum Day, a celebration of the history, fun and breath freshening power of everyone's favorite pocket snack. Commercial gum production got its start in the mid 1800s, though not everyone on the morning show has mastered the art of blowing a bubble.

It's also National Hot Mulled Cider Day, and with fall officially here, there's no better excuse to warm up a mug of spiced apple cider. Toss in a cinnamon stick, and if you're feeling festive, maybe a little something extra.

Rounding out the day is National Mud Pack Day, a nod to the skin care treatment that uses clay and mud packed with minerals to draw out impurities, soak up extra oil and unclog pores. Desert dwellers may already be familiar with the concept, since a windy day in the Coachella Valley can feel like a free facial.

Mud also happens to be the key word in this month's pop quiz. Grab your coffee, yell your answers at the screen and see how you stack up against the crew.

1: The album "Mud Slide Slim and the Blue Horizon" was released in 1971, sold more than two million copies and featured three singles, the most popular being "You've Got a Friend." Which singer and songwriter recorded it?

A) Carole King

B) James Taylor

C) Paul Simon

2: There are plenty of sayings about negative campaigning in politics, but one of the most familiar comes from a Democrat who lost the presidency to Dwight Eisenhower twice, in 1952 and 1956. Which former Illinois governor warned that those who sling mud usually end up losing ground?

A) Adlai Stevenson

B) Charles Dawes

C) Henry Wallace

Think you know the answers? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to find out who got it right, and who went rogue.



