Golden Tickets and Hair Days: October Kicks Off With a Sweet Holiday Lineup

October is here, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen is ringing in the new month with another round of Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.

The first day of the month is always packed with celebrations, and Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, is no exception. Today marks World Vegetarian Day, National Homemade Cookies Day, International Coffee Day, International Music Day, National Poetry Day and Less Than Perfect Day, a holiday just about everyone can get behind.

It's also National Hair Day, a day dedicated to hair health, styles and products. Jerry admitted his hair rarely cooperates, so he may be sitting this one out.

For a dose of nostalgia, today is also National CD Player Day. The first compact disc player sold to the public debuted in Japan on Oct. 1, 1982, and while the technology felt cutting edge at the time, plenty of us now have albums full of discs quietly collecting dust at home.

The sweetest holiday on the list, though, is International Willy Wonka Day. Oct. 1 is the fictional date Willy Wonka opened the gates of his chocolate factory to the lucky golden ticket winners, which made the beloved candy maker the star of today's pop quiz.

The Wonka story comes from Roald Dahl's 1964 novel and has been brought to the big screen three times, with Gene Wilder taking on the role in 1971's Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Timothée Chalamet stepping into the top hat for 2023's Wonka.

Think you know your Wonka trivia? Here are today's questions.

1) Which actor played Willy Wonka in the 2005 film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?

A. Ashton Kutcher

B. Johnny Depp

C. Tim Curry

2) In the 1971 film, five golden ticket winners get a private tour of Wonka's candy factory, and four of them face the consequences of breaking his rules. Which character grabs a piece of Wonka's three course dinner gum and swells up into a giant ball?

A. Augustus Gloop

B. Veruca Salt

C. Violet Beauregarde

Even the control room got in on the fun this morning. Watch the video above to see if the crew earned their golden ticket and to find out how you did.