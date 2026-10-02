Hashtag Trivia
Rev Your Engines: Friday's Holiday Calendar Is Music to Your Ears
It's Friday, October 2, and NBC Palm Springs meteorologist Jerry Steffen is back with another round of the Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley. This week, Manny joined in to play along, and the control room was quick on the buzzer.
First up on the calendar is National Kids Music Day, which isn't about the tunes children listen to, but about teaching kids how to make music themselves. Music education helps build memory, focus, confidence and creativity, along with plenty of brain development along the way.
Today is also World Farm Animals Day, a chance to spotlight farm animals around the globe and the ethical treatment they receive in agriculture. Cute baby chicks, of course, stole the show.
Rounding out the day is National Name Your Car Day. If your ride has gone nameless until now, today is the perfect excuse to give it a nickname, and Taylor Swift fans might consider Taylor Drift. Jerry recalled a childhood friend in Wisconsin whose Toyota Corolla was so worn down by road salt that it earned the name Toyota Corrosion, thanks to all the holes in its side.
Now for the pop quiz, with two questions loosely tied to cars and the open road.
1) Aside from the characters Bo and Luke Duke, the real star of the early 80s action comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard is an orange 1969 Dodge Charger always ready to jump. What was the car's nickname?
A. General Lee
B. Judge
C. Widowmaker
2) Golden Earring's 1973 hit Radar Love, the Dutch rock band's first international hit single, follows a man driving through the night to see his girl. Along the way, the lyrics name drop a singer he hears on the radio performing a forgotten song called Coming On Strong. Who is the singer?
A. Aretha Franklin
B. Brenda Lee
C. Connie Francis
Think you know your classic TV and road trip anthems? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to see how Manny and the control room did, and find out the correct answer
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 2, 2026
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