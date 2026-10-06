Hashtag Trivia
Mad Hats, Busy Badgers and a Fruity Pop Quiz
First up, it's International Mad Hatter Day, a celebration of the eccentric hat maker from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. The date is no accident, either. The Hatter famously wears a tag reading 10/6 on his hat, which stands for ten shillings and sixpence, the price of the hat itself. It's a detail plenty of readers have probably never noticed, the anchor desk included.
It's also International Badger Day, which focuses on the protection and preservation of the badger. These ferocious omnivores feast on insects, worms, small mammals and plants, and they have a famous home at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, where Bucky Badger serves as the school's beloved mascot.
Rounding out the calendar is National Fruit at Work Day. Keeping fruit on hand at the office delivers natural sugars and vitamins that boost energy and help fight off that dreaded afternoon slump, so consider this your sign to grab an apple before your next meeting.
Fruit became the key word for today's pop quiz, with Jerry bringing two questions to the desk, one serious and one just for fun.
1) Widely considered one of the earliest and most important protest songs of the 20th century, Strange Fruit features lyrics taken from a poem about the lynching of African Americans in the southern United States. The song became this performer's signature track after she first recorded it in 1939. Who was it?
A) Billie Holiday
B) Nina Simone
C) Sarah Vaughan
2) Froot Loops, the sweet, fruit flavored breakfast cereal, was first introduced by the Kellogg Company in 1963. What is the name of the cartoon character that has been the face of the brand in advertising for more than 60 years?
A) Franken Berry
B) Sugar Bear
C) Toucan Sam
Think you know the answers? Test your knowledge by watching the video above to see how the anchor desk and the control room did, and find out if you're smarter than a morning show crew.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 6, 2026
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