Hashtag Trivia
Splish, Sip and Shine: Wednesday Brings Bathtubs, Frappes and a Beautiful Pop Quiz
Wednesday, October 7, 2026 is packed with reasons to slow down and treat yourself, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen walked the morning crew through all of them during the latest Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley.
First up is National Bathtub Day. Most of us are in such a hurry that a quick shower wins out every morning, but today is the perfect excuse to fill up the tub and soak for a while. If a morning bath isn't in the cards, there's always tonight.
It's also National Frappe Day, a celebration of the cold, blended drink usually made with coffee, milk and ice, and often topped with whipped cream and other sweet extras. Whether you go with caramel or keep it simple, today is a great day to grab one.
Rounding out the calendar is National Inner Beauty Day, a reminder to look past someone's appearance or clothing and appreciate their character, personality and soul.
Inner beauty set the theme for today's pop quiz, with two questions all about being beautiful. Think you know the answers? Take your best guess, then watch the video to see how you did.
1) The power pop single "What Makes You Beautiful" became a worldwide hit and was certified quadruple platinum in the United States. The song was also the debut single that launched this British boy band into superstardom. Which band was it?
A. 5 Seconds of Summer
B. Backstreet Boys
C. One Direction
2) "Sleeping Beauty" is a 1959 animated musical fantasy film about a princess who is cursed by an evil fairy and falls into a deep sleep, waiting to be awakened by true love's kiss. What is the name of this sleeping beauty?
A. Aurora
B. Belle
C. Cinderella
Did the morning crew get them right, and did you? Watch the video above to find out, and tune in to NBC Palm Springs mornings for the next Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 7, 2026
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