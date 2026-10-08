Hashtag Trivia
Eight Arms, Two Questions: Jerry's Octopus Pop Quiz Is Here to Test Your Smarts
It's Thursday, October 8, and NBC Palm Springs weatherman Jerry Steffen is back with another round of the Hashtag Holiday Calendar and Pop Quiz, brought to you by One Coachella Valley. This morning's segment also came with a special guest, Skippy, an energetic little pup who had the crew working overtime just to keep him on the table.
First up on the calendar, today is National Fluffernutter Day, celebrating the sweet and sticky sandwich made with peanut butter and marshmallow creme between two slices of bread. The treat traces its roots back to Massachusetts around the time of World War I.
It's also National Salmon Day, a good excuse to put the fish on tonight's dinner menu, since salmon is packed with protein and omega 3s.
Sticking with the sea, today is also World Octopus Day, a celebration of the intelligence, unique biology and ecological importance of these eight armed creatures. The date isn't random either, the holiday lands on the 8th of the month as a nod to the octopus and its eight arms. And for anyone who has ever wondered, the most common plural is octopuses, not octopi. Since the word doesn't actually come from Latin, that familiar "i" ending doesn't apply.
In honor of World Octopus Day, Jerry put together two octopus themed questions for the team, and now it's your turn to play along.
1) Remarkably Bright Creatures is a 2026 drama about a lonely widow named Tova Sullivan who forms a close bond with a giant, cranky and highly intelligent captive octopus. Last month, this actress was awarded a Primetime Emmy Award for her role as Tova Sullivan. Who is she?
A) Emma Thompson
B) Julianne Moore
C) Sally Field
2) The Beatles song "Octopus's Garden" was inspired by a boat trip off the coast of the Mediterranean island of Sardinia. After learning that octopuses collect shiny objects for their dens, which Beatle used that newfound knowledge to write and sing lead vocals on the Abbey Road track?
A) George Harrison
B) Paul McCartney
C) Ringo Starr
Think you've got the answers? Watch the video above to see how the team did and find out if you're smarter than the morning crew.
And if Skippy stole your heart this morning, he's up for adoption through Animal Samaritans.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 8, 2026
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